Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Ready To Wow In Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Ready To Wow In Super Bowl Half-Time Show

CBS 2 Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Bronx native Jennifer Lopez and Shakira met with reporters to preview their big half-time show during Sunday's Super Bowl in Miami.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: WEB EXTRA: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Share Some Super Bowl Halftime Details

WEB EXTRA: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Share Some Super Bowl Halftime Details 24:34

 Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said Thursday their upcoming Super Bowl halftime show will pay homage to Latin culture, promising a joint performance that has an empowering message and also one that “spreads love.”

Recent related videos from verified sources

Super Bowl performers inspire Latino artists [Video]Super Bowl performers inspire Latino artists

Palm Beach County Latina dancers are excited for what's expected to be a show-stopping performance.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:33Published

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Ready To Wow In Super Bowl Half-Time Show [Video]Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Ready To Wow In Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Bronx native Jennifer Lopez and Shakira met with reporters to preview their big half-time show during Sunday's Super Bowl in Miami. CBS2's Lisa Petrillo reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Promise ‘Empowering’ Super Bowl Halftime Performance At Hard Rock Stadium

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said Thursday their upcoming Super Bowl halftime show will pay homage to Latin culture, promising a joint performance that has an...
cbs4.com

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira vow 'empowering' Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said their Super Bowl halftime show will pay homage to Latino culture, promising an eye-popping, high-energy 12-minute performance...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Emmanuelnava23

Meño Nava RT @ABC7Chicago: "Two Latinas doing this at this time in this country... it's just very empowering for us." Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shar… 53 minutes ago

WFLANews

NewsRadio WFLA 🇺🇸 Shakira, Jennifer Lopez Ready For Super Bowl Extravaganza https://t.co/14xpaD6tBZ #FloridaNews 54 minutes ago

kisspeoria

98.5 KISS FM Peoria RT @billboard: .@JLo & @Shakira will definitely be ready for #SuperBowl Sunday https://t.co/8mTpI5zyRa 1 hour ago

cixsuck

2.0 ready for the blackout devin booker greg olsen rand paul bradley beal shakira jennifer lopez zach lavine sabonis e… https://t.co/ZsYhHYNTfS 1 hour ago

jacobsander281

Jacob Sander RT @fox35orlando: GET READY! Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said their Super Bowl halftime show will pay homage to Latino culture, promising a… 2 hours ago

fox35orlando

FOX 35 Orlando GET READY! Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said their Super Bowl halftime show will pay homage to Latino culture, promis… https://t.co/60bSDdpDK6 2 hours ago

KTVU

KTVU Jennifer Lopez, Shakira are ready to heat up the Super Bowl LIV halftime stage this Sunday https://t.co/5fn3Ap9ZqZ https://t.co/Ed1gnQbcUb 2 hours ago

wongwayguy

 RT @ABC30: "Two Latinas doing this at this time in this country... it's just very empowering for us." Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shared the… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.