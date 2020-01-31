Global  

Trump Lawyer’s Impeachment Argument Stokes Fears of Unfettered Power

Friday, 31 January 2020
An argument by one of the president’s lawyers, Alan M. Dershowitz, prompted a backlash. He said he was misinterpreted.
News video: Schiff notes DOJ lawyer's contradictory impeachment argument, drawing laughter

Schiff notes DOJ lawyer's contradictory impeachment argument, drawing laughter 01:14

 A lawyer for the Department of Justice on Thursday argued in federal court that the U.S. House of Representatives can use its impeachment powers if the president defies congressional subpoenas.

'Constitutional madness': Schiff on Trump’s defense [Video]'Constitutional madness': Schiff on Trump’s defense

Representative Adam Schiff, the lead House prosecutor in the impeachment trial, criticized an argument made by President Donald Trump&apos;s lawyer Alan Dershowitz, calling it &quot;a descent..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18


Stephen Colbert unpacks one Trump lawyer's latest argument. It's absolutely bananas.

As Republicans freak out very slightly in the face of actually having to call some witnesses in Donald Trump's post-impeachment Senate trial — such as John...
Mashable

Trevor Noah slams Trump's lawyer's bizarre impeachment argument

You can practically feel Trevor Noah's exasperation growing by the day. Last week he slammed the bored senators at Donald Trump's impeachment trial for not...
Mashable

sweet2meb4

Tonya Coates RT @charlie_savage: Trump Lawyer’s Impeachment Argument Stokes Fears of Unfettered Power https://t.co/qX7jwS7RZZ 34 seconds ago

DrPhil_is_In

DrPhil Trump Lawyer’s Impeachment Argument Stokes Fears of Unfettered Power https://t.co/5Df9ylQszZ 56 seconds ago

Marcie_too

Marcie RT @ABCPolitics: Rep. Adam Schiff says "breathtaking admission by the president's lawyer" that Rudy Giuliani wasn't conducting foreign poli… 4 minutes ago

hugebluewave

blue tsunami Analysis: Trump lawyer’s argument stokes fears of unfettered power https://t.co/KTdN3EZa9h 5 minutes ago

Promoter73

Thomas Alex Pereira Trump Lawyer’s Impeachment Argument Stokes Fears of Unfettered Power https://t.co/p46O4A5CAn 6 minutes ago

lubean13

lu 🕊🌹🌺🧢 @taylor1l @thehill Disclaimer: Impeachment is a joke when they are imp. for being stupidly unethical instead of, yo… https://t.co/s4Nk2WO9BD 8 minutes ago

bluepolitics_

Island Girl Trump Lawyer’s Impeachment Argument Stokes Fears of Unfettered Power https://t.co/b5Mcebq3Tw https://t.co/fGfDg0j56k 9 minutes ago

camoxendale

cam oxendale RT @waltshaub: Trump lawyer Pat Philbin just warned the Senate that calling witnesses who didn't testify before the House would set a dange… 10 minutes ago

