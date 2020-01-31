Tonya Coates RT @charlie_savage: Trump Lawyer’s Impeachment Argument Stokes Fears of Unfettered Power https://t.co/qX7jwS7RZZ 34 seconds ago DrPhil Trump Lawyer’s Impeachment Argument Stokes Fears of Unfettered Power https://t.co/5Df9ylQszZ 56 seconds ago Marcie RT @ABCPolitics: Rep. Adam Schiff says "breathtaking admission by the president's lawyer" that Rudy Giuliani wasn't conducting foreign poli… 4 minutes ago blue tsunami Analysis: Trump lawyer’s argument stokes fears of unfettered power https://t.co/KTdN3EZa9h 5 minutes ago Thomas Alex Pereira Trump Lawyer’s Impeachment Argument Stokes Fears of Unfettered Power https://t.co/p46O4A5CAn 6 minutes ago lu 🕊🌹🌺🧢 @taylor1l @thehill Disclaimer: Impeachment is a joke when they are imp. for being stupidly unethical instead of, yo… https://t.co/s4Nk2WO9BD 8 minutes ago Island Girl Trump Lawyer’s Impeachment Argument Stokes Fears of Unfettered Power https://t.co/b5Mcebq3Tw https://t.co/fGfDg0j56k 9 minutes ago cam oxendale RT @waltshaub: Trump lawyer Pat Philbin just warned the Senate that calling witnesses who didn't testify before the House would set a dange… 10 minutes ago