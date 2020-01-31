Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Hakeem Jeffries Says Steele Dossier Doesn’t Count As Foreign Interference Because It Was ‘Purchased’

Hakeem Jeffries Says Steele Dossier Doesn’t Count As Foreign Interference Because It Was ‘Purchased’

Daily Caller Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow responds: 'So I guess...you can buy a foreign interference?'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FaytheJMM7

FaytheMarie-GSF RT @dhmorrow1: 😂🤣😅 Really? Common Sense seems to be a scarce commodity! Impeachment Manager Hakeem Jeffries Says Clinton Use of Steele Do… 41 seconds ago

AYoungWarthog

Aly RT @EddieZipperer: TOTAL DISASTER: Hakeem Jeffries answering "Is the Steele dossier foreign interference in an election" literally says the… 42 seconds ago

LorraineMingri1

Lorraine Mingrino RT @DailyCaller: Hakeem Jeffries Says Steele Dossier Doesn’t Count As Foreign Interference Because It Was ‘Purchased’ https://t.co/Ug6Fn6br… 46 seconds ago

Beyaglu

TweetRex RT @PsychoMetalHed: Intergalactic face-palm!🤦‍♂️ Impeachment Manager Hakeem Jeffries Says Clinton Use of Steele Dossier Not Foreign Electi… 1 minute ago

prugtiv

Deplorable Bronxkid RT @starknightz: 58. Impeachment Manager Hakeem Jeffries Says Clinton Use of Steele Dossier Not Foreign Election Interference Because Dossi… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.