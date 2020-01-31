Global  

Murkowski asks about summoning Bolton as a witness.

NYTimes.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is a critical swing vote on the question of whether to compel more witnesses or documents.
Republican U.S. senator suggests she may vote for more impeachment witnesses

U.S. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski suggested she may break with her party and vote in favour of calling additional witnesses, including former national...
Murkowski’s comments on Bolton kindle speculation.

“I’ve said that I think that Mr. Bolton probably has some things that would be helpful for us,” Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said.
