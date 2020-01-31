Global  

Wilbur Ross says Coronavirus could boost US jobs

BBC News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross says firms may bring production back to the US in response to the virus.
News video: Wilbur Ross WTF On Coronavirus

Wilbur Ross WTF On Coronavirus 01:01

 Commerce secretary WIlbur Ross told Fox that the coronavirus outbreak is a business opportunity for North American companies.

Wilbur Ross: Coronavirus could give jolt to American economy

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says Wuhan, China's deadly coronavirus could give a boost to the U.S. economy. http://bit.ly/3aTIp6w  
USATODAY.com

Wilbur Ross: China Virus Impact May Help US Job Market

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday he doesn't want to take a "victory lap" concerning the deadly coronavirus outbreak, but he speculated that the...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

Gorillas_Got_It

Gorillas Got It RT @atrupar: Secretary Wilbur Ross says coronavirus will be good for [checks notes] American jobs: "I think it will help to accelerate the… 11 seconds ago

Gorillas_Got_It

Gorillas Got It RT @politico: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the coronavirus outbreak in China will help “accelerate the return of jobs to North Ameri… 19 seconds ago

Beane_novelist

Andrew Beane ☆ I can't keep track of #TeamAhole BBC News - Wilbur Ross says Coronavirus could boost US jobs https://t.co/VQj8GINYSl 23 seconds ago

BritValUS

Val RT @PeaceHappyJoy: How sick can Willbur Ross be? "Coronavirus will 'help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America,' Commerce Secr… 1 minute ago

prem_setaram

Game Changer Wilbur Ross is one sick bastard. He has no compassion. People's lives are on the line and all he is concerned about… https://t.co/NhIYVIc5BO 2 minutes ago

aheathcetinski

adamheath RT @MSignorile: These people are so sick and heartless. And just imagine the uproar if a member of any other administration said this. Com… 2 minutes ago

BlueWav88753932

BlueWave2020 RT @owillis: Kellyanne Conway, who often comments on major stories, claims she "didn't see" Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross say that the cor… 3 minutes ago

august_heuer

August Heuer 🆘 🇺🇸 RT @inetsoho: Wilbur Ross says Coronavirus could boost US jobs.....WTF IS Wrong with America people are dying and this piece of***is thi… 3 minutes ago

