Lamar Alexander says he’s against new witnesses.

NYTimes.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Republicans are likely to be able to block new witnesses in the impeachment trial. The senator said he’d vote no on the question Friday.
News video: Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate

Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate 06:09

 After taking a moment to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant, President Trump's legal team presented the case for his defense in his Senate impeachment trial for a second day as new revelations about the president's attempts to get Ukraine to investigate his rivals increased pressure on the Senate to...

Collins Breaks With GOP On Witnesses But Alexander Says He Will Vote No [Video]Collins Breaks With GOP On Witnesses But Alexander Says He Will Vote No

Senator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday night he will not join Democrats in calling for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial. Although Republican Senator Susan Collins said she will vote..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:10Published

New Yorkers demand more witnesses and evidence at President Trump’s impeachment trial [Video]New Yorkers demand more witnesses and evidence at President Trump’s impeachment trial

Dozens of protesters gathered in Times Square, New York City on Wednesday (January 29) to demand a fair trial and call on senators to allow witnesses in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Impeachment Briefing: Is It Over?

Senator Lamar Alexander said he would not vote for new witnesses — a possible death blow to the Democrats’ case.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Reuters India

Trump trial could end soon; Alexander says no to witnesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will oppose calling more witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, all but...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO Lamar Alexander Says He’ll Vote Against Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial https://t.co/6gbGzoB6J9 2 minutes ago

Tired2Iam

🌊 We Impeached The MoFo! 🌊 Lamar Alexander says charges against Trump are 'proved' but will vote against witnesses https://t.co/PyNQqq07pj 5 minutes ago

YesWeCan06824

WindPower,NotJust4KnockingDownPoorlyBuiltTrumpWall Lamar Alexander says charges against Trump r 'proved' but will vote against witnesses: “It was inappropriate for th… https://t.co/PGcp3ZysE9 7 minutes ago

ganga2001

marco spagnol @realDonaldTrump Lamar Alexander says charges against Trump are 'proved' but will vote against witnesses: Alexander… https://t.co/YuGoUQl8aZ 7 minutes ago

HaoleThai

LE THAI HAO Key GOP senator won't vote for impeachment witnesses https://t.co/0IvkEXDcms qua @YahooNews 12 minutes ago

Bella_The_Beast

Bella The Beast Key Republican senator says he will vote against witnesses https://t.co/1uHwmbk4PX not surprising but you knew they would vote this way. 13 minutes ago

Republicisdead

🇺🇸The Republic is Dead 🇺🇸 RT @thedailybeast: Sen. Lamar Alexander came out firmly against calling more witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial on Thursday n… 19 minutes ago

CSFactor

J Walker #Onlywaytothetruth Major jackass GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander, a key impeachment swing vote, says he will vote against witnesses. 25 minutes ago

