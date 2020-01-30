Global  

1st US case of human-to-human spread of new virus

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Health officials have reported the first U.S. case of person-to-person spread of the new virus from China. The man is married to a Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, China. (Jan. 30)
 
 As concerns over the Wuhan coronavirus escalates, nearly 60% of Americans say they aren't confident in Congress' ability to contain the virus. That's according to a new poll released by the Morning Consult. Business Insider reports a majority of Americans also supported measures to curtail the...

