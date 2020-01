Windblown wall, longest smuggling tunnel mark borders of endless drama

Windblown barrier fencing and the longest smuggling tunnel on the Southwest border are part of an endless drama.



Recent related videos from verified sources Portion Of Border Wall Blown Over By Strong Winds The longest-ever smuggling tunnel was also found along the border. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:54Published 15 hours ago Longest Ever Smuggling Tunnel Discovered It originates in Tijuana, baja California, Mexico concealed by a small industrial building. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published 16 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Longest smuggling tunnel found on US-Mexico border The tunnel featured an extensive rail cart system, forced air ventilation, high voltage electrical cables and panels, an elevator at the tunnel entrance and a...

IndiaTimes 6 hours ago



β€˜It was endless’: Longest smuggling tunnel found from Mexican border to San Diego SAN DIEGO β€” U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretching more than...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this