Johnson hails Britain's 'new beginning' as Brexit day arrives

Newsday Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Britain begins the day as a member of the European Union. Its status at the end of the day -- as a proud nation that has reclaimed its sovereignty, or a diminished presence in Europe and the world -- will still be up for debate.
News video: Brexit Day: Britain is leaving the EU - what now?

Brexit Day: Britain is leaving the EU - what now? 03:04

 Brexit Day: Britain is leaving the EU - what now?

This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated [Video]This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated

This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated January 30, 1948 The political and spiritual leader of the Indian independence movement was assassinated in New Delhi by a Hindu fanatic. Known as..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published

Key Brexit quotes as Britain's EU departure looms [Video]Key Brexit quotes as Britain's EU departure looms

A look at some key Brexit quotes as Britain prepares to leave the European Union on 31 January - more than three years after voting to leave.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Johnson hails U.K.'s 'new beginning' as Brexit day arrives

Britain begins the day as a member of the European Union. Its status at the end of the day -- as a proud nation that has reclaimed its sovereignty, or a...
CTV News

UK PM Johnson hails Brexit as 'new beginning' as torn nation prepares celebration

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday hailed a "new beginning" for Britain as it prepares to leave the European Union after 47 years.
France 24


Tweets about this

tweetonpolitics

tweetpolitics Boris Johnson hails new era for Britain by declaring that Brexit is 'not an end, but a beginning' and vows to trans… https://t.co/h0O7atBllT 4 minutes ago

TuranogluMete

🇹🇷Mete TURANOĞLU ( Teşkîlât-ı Mahsûsa) Here is a look at what will change and what will stay the same when Britain exits the European Union at 2300 GMT… https://t.co/8cDOJMqOiG 13 minutes ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald Britain officially departs the EU at 11 pm local time Friday, midnight in Brussels (2300 GMT, 6 pm EST).… https://t.co/ijiqMmN4eH 16 minutes ago

SmithZodek

Zodek Smith RT @trtworld: Here is a look at what will change and what will stay the same when Britain exits the European Union at 2300 GMT #BrexitDay… 18 minutes ago

trtworld

TRT World Here is a look at what will change and what will stay the same when Britain exits the European Union at 2300 GMT… https://t.co/4vpPCHqZ6P 20 minutes ago

MickieMerchant

Mickie Merchant RT @ttindia: Britain begins the day as a member of the European Union. Its status at the end of the day — as a proud nation that has reclai… 24 minutes ago

ttindia

The Telegraph Britain begins the day as a member of the European Union. Its status at the end of the day — as a proud nation that… https://t.co/Iocd6sgDMX 26 minutes ago

edwardburgess1

EJB - aka - EJ RT @DailyMailUK: Boris Johnson hails a new era for Britain by declaring that Brexit is 'not an end, but a beginning' https://t.co/T5qenEcAon 33 minutes ago

