Johnson hails Britain's 'new beginning' as Brexit day arrives

tweetpolitics Boris Johnson hails new era for Britain by declaring that Brexit is 'not an end, but a beginning' and vows to trans… https://t.co/h0O7atBllT 4 minutes ago 🇹🇷Mete TURANOĞLU ( Teşkîlât-ı Mahsûsa) Here is a look at what will change and what will stay the same when Britain exits the European Union at 2300 GMT… https://t.co/8cDOJMqOiG 13 minutes ago Deccan Herald Britain officially departs the EU at 11 pm local time Friday, midnight in Brussels (2300 GMT, 6 pm EST).… https://t.co/ijiqMmN4eH 16 minutes ago Zodek Smith RT @trtworld: Here is a look at what will change and what will stay the same when Britain exits the European Union at 2300 GMT #BrexitDay… 18 minutes ago TRT World Here is a look at what will change and what will stay the same when Britain exits the European Union at 2300 GMT… https://t.co/4vpPCHqZ6P 20 minutes ago Mickie Merchant RT @ttindia: Britain begins the day as a member of the European Union. Its status at the end of the day — as a proud nation that has reclai… 24 minutes ago The Telegraph Britain begins the day as a member of the European Union. Its status at the end of the day — as a proud nation that… https://t.co/Iocd6sgDMX 26 minutes ago EJB - aka - EJ RT @DailyMailUK: Boris Johnson hails a new era for Britain by declaring that Brexit is 'not an end, but a beginning' https://t.co/T5qenEcAon 33 minutes ago