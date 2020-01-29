Global  

Jim Jordan says calling Bolton as witness "isn't warranted"

CBS News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
"If John Bolton testifies or doesn't testify it's not going to change the fundamental facts," he told Major Garrett on "The Takeout" this week.
