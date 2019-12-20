Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Heroes Among Us: Florida Panthers Honor WW II Veteran Who ‘Fought For The People Back Home’

Heroes Among Us: Florida Panthers Honor WW II Veteran Who ‘Fought For The People Back Home’

cbs4.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heroes Among Us: U.S. Army Veteran Larry Karlin [Video]Heroes Among Us: U.S. Army Veteran Larry Karlin

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country. This week, we're meeting U.S. Army..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:33Published


Tweets about this

miaminewsnow

Miami News Now Heroes Among Us: Florida Panthers Honor WW II Veteran Who ‘Fought For The People Back Home’ https://t.co/xnksxqZ8Bx https://t.co/ethg3fdakG 4 days ago

devon__305

Jamal Givens RT @CBSMiami: #CBS4, @FlaPanthers recently honored World War II vet Raymond Pope who served as Pharmacist Mate Third Class aboard the USS D… 4 days ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami #CBS4, @FlaPanthers recently honored World War II vet Raymond Pope who served as Pharmacist Mate Third Class aboard… https://t.co/MI08f2F1TO 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.