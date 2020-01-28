Denver weather: Topsy-turvy forecast from warm to bitter cold and snow

Denver's rapidly fluctuating weather conditions will be on full display this weekend and the first part of the next work week.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Scott Dorval's On Your Side Forecast - Friday 2/7/20 Blustery, Cold Winds this Weekend Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 03:57Published 28 minutes ago NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast A cold front passing through overnight will bring snow showers and flurries. A dusting to an 1", with a few isolated higher totals will be possible under any snow shower. Saturday looks cooler highs in.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:43Published 1 hour ago

Recent related news from verified sources Denver weather: Potentially record-breaking warm temps for Super Bowl Sunday to give way to snow Monday Sunday’s warm temperatures could break records, but they won’t last long -- freezing rain and snow will move in to the Denver region early Monday morning,...

Denver Post 5 days ago



Denver weather: Why Friday’s snow forecast is extra challenging Most of the Denver metro area is under a winter weather advisory for 3 to 6 inches of snow. But, as explained earlier on Thursday, Friday's forecast may give...

Denver Post 1 day ago





Tweets about this