Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Rick Ross, Lil Wayne Join DJ Khaled At Miami EA Sports Bowl

Rick Ross, Lil Wayne Join DJ Khaled At Miami EA Sports Bowl

cbs4.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
An all-star cast, including Miami's hometown Grammy winner DJ Khaled, hit the stage Thursday night at the the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Bowl Opening Night A Smash Hit With Players, Fans & Media

Super Bowl Opening Night A Smash Hit With Players, Fans & Media 02:30

 CBS4's Mike Cugno caught up with some of the pros ahead of the Big Game.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Super Bowl Forecast 1/31 [Video]Super Bowl Forecast 1/31

Lissette Gonzalez says to expect stormy conditions on Saturday and a gorgeous Sunday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:18Published

Former trafficking victims fight to save women and children sold for sex during Super Bowl week [Video]Former trafficking victims fight to save women and children sold for sex during Super Bowl week

Some in South Florida for the Super Bowl are working against their will as prostitutes. They are mostly women. Some are just teenagers sold for sex. WPTV NewsChannel 5 caught up with a group outside..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rick Ross, Lil Wayne join DJ Khaled at Miami EA Sports Bowl

MIAMI (AP) — The Dolphins may not be playing in the Super Bowl, but it was all about Miami’s home-court advantage as local DJ Khaled performed Thursday...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Billboard.comUSATODAY.com

Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl LIV Over the San Francisco 49ers in EA Sports Madden NFL 20 Prediction

Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl LIV Over the San Francisco 49ers in EA Sports Madden NFL 20 PredictionREDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) unveiled the official Madden NFL 20 Super Bowl LIV prediction in a whole new way,...
Business Wire Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.