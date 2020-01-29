Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > County attorney to announce whether Tempe officer will face charges for shooting 14-year-old

County attorney to announce whether Tempe officer will face charges for shooting 14-year-old

azcentral.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will announce whether the Tempe police officer who fatally shot a 14-year-old boy will face criminal charges.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: 'I still feel like it had something to do with THC vaping:' UWM teen's cause of death 'undetermined'

'I still feel like it had something to do with THC vaping:' UWM teen's cause of death 'undetermined' 02:17

 A Walworth County family is looking for answers after the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death of 19-year-old Logan Tomasello as an "undetermined" cause.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Park County Reports Child Flu Death [Video]Park County Reports Child Flu Death

The Park County Coroner's Office confirms a 6-year-old flu patient died Wednesday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:30Published

Santa Clara County DA Focuses on Gangs to Reduce Gun Violence [Video]Santa Clara County DA Focuses on Gangs to Reduce Gun Violence

In an effort to curb gun violence in the South Bay, the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office is taking a hands-on, innovative approach to determining who gets investigated, arrested and..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Officer won’t be charged in fatal shooting of Arizona teen

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors in metro Phoenix will not file criminal charges in the fatal police shooting of a 14-year-old boy who was holding a replica gun and...
Seattle Times

Charges will be dropped against ex-California surgeon, girlfriend in high-profile rape case

All criminal charges will be dropped against a California reality TV show surgeon accused of drugging and sexually assaulting seven women with his...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.