County attorney to announce whether Tempe officer will face charges for shooting 14-year-old

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will announce whether the Tempe police officer who fatally shot a 14-year-old boy will face criminal charges.



Recent related videos from verified sources Park County Reports Child Flu Death The Park County Coroner's Office confirms a 6-year-old flu patient died Wednesday. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:30Published 1 hour ago Santa Clara County DA Focuses on Gangs to Reduce Gun Violence In an effort to curb gun violence in the South Bay, the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office is taking a hands-on, innovative approach to determining who gets investigated, arrested and.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:57Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Officer won’t be charged in fatal shooting of Arizona teen PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors in metro Phoenix will not file criminal charges in the fatal police shooting of a 14-year-old boy who was holding a replica gun and...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Charges will be dropped against ex-California surgeon, girlfriend in high-profile rape case All criminal charges will be dropped against a California reality TV show surgeon accused of drugging and sexually assaulting seven women with his...

FOXNews.com 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this