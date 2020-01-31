5 things to know about the Iowa Caucuses

Ivan R. RT @BBCWorld: The Iowa caucuses are the first event of the primary season for Democrats hoping to take on Donald Trump - but they're not li… 9 minutes ago nelmadman RT @CBSNews: 5 things to know about the upcoming Iowa Caucuses https://t.co/fGLnmSjpdp https://t.co/rUGFfYI0rQ 11 minutes ago CBS This Morning The caucus process dates back to the 19 century, but this year may look a little different. https://t.co/GsvmDTuNJo 33 minutes ago CBS News 5 things to know about the upcoming Iowa Caucuses https://t.co/fGLnmSjpdp https://t.co/rUGFfYI0rQ 1 hour ago