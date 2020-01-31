Global  

5 things to know about the Iowa Caucuses

Friday, 31 January 2020
With the Iowa caucus set for Monday, here's a look at the five things you should know before the start of the official nomination contests
News video: President Trump Rallies in Des Moines Ahead of Iowa Caucuses

President Trump Rallies in Des Moines Ahead of Iowa Caucuses 01:21

 President Trump was in Des Moines on Thursday holding a campaign rally amid the impeachment trial.

John Kosich's Democracy 2020; February 2, 2020 [Video]John Kosich's Democracy 2020; February 2, 2020

Breaking down the Iowa Caucuses, the effort to protect Ohio's elections and the push for sports betting in Ohio on this Super Bowl Sunday edition of John Kosich's Democracy 2020.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 05:55Published

Iowa Democrats Aim To Increase Turnout With 'Satellite' Caucuses [Video]Iowa Democrats Aim To Increase Turnout With 'Satellite' Caucuses

In an effort to increase voter participation, Iowa Democrats will host 87 'satellite' caucus locations within and outside the state.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What To Expect On 2020 Caucus Night In Iowa

What To Expect On 2020 Caucus Night In IowaWatch VideoSince 1972, Iowans have had the privilege of casting the first votes of the presidential primary process. But participating in the Iowa caucuses is...
Newsy Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle Times

Iowan Republicans indifferent to Democratic caucus results. 'None of them' can beat Trump

Bernie, Mayor Pete, Biden — it doesn't matter who wins the Iowa caucuses because not one of them stands a chance against Donald Trump. That was the general...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CBS NewsNPRFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

LauroI_Mx

Ivan R. RT @BBCWorld: The Iowa caucuses are the first event of the primary season for Democrats hoping to take on Donald Trump - but they're not li… 9 minutes ago

nelmadman

nelmadman RT @CBSNews: 5 things to know about the upcoming Iowa Caucuses https://t.co/fGLnmSjpdp https://t.co/rUGFfYI0rQ 11 minutes ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning The caucus process dates back to the 19 century, but this year may look a little different. https://t.co/GsvmDTuNJo 33 minutes ago

CBSNews

CBS News 5 things to know about the upcoming Iowa Caucuses https://t.co/fGLnmSjpdp https://t.co/rUGFfYI0rQ 1 hour ago

