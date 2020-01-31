Shots Fired After SUV Storms Past Mar-A-Lago Checkpoints; 2 People In Custody
Friday, 31 January 2020 () The president was not at his resort in Palm Beach, Fla., at the time of the incident. A black SUV breached two of Mar-a-Lago's security checkpoints as it was being pursued by Florida Highway Patrol.
There was a police-involved shooting not far from Mar-a-Lago Friday. FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV heading towards two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago around 11:40 a.m. when it breached both security checkpoints heading towards the main entrance, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's...