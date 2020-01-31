Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Shots Fired After SUV Storms Past Mar-A-Lago Checkpoints; 2 People In Custody

Shots Fired After SUV Storms Past Mar-A-Lago Checkpoints; 2 People In Custody

NPR Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The president was not at his resort in Palm Beach, Fla., at the time of the incident. A black SUV breached two of Mar-a-Lago's security checkpoints as it was being pursued by Florida Highway Patrol.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch PBSO news conference: Shots fired at SUV that breached security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago

Watch PBSO news conference: Shots fired at SUV that breached security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago 16:06

 There was a police-involved shooting not far from Mar-a-Lago Friday. FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV heading towards two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago around 11:40 a.m. when it breached both security checkpoints heading towards the main entrance, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman arrested after chase on Palm Beach [Video]Woman arrested after chase on Palm Beach

There was a police-involved shooting not far from Mar-a-Lago Friday. FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV heading towards two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago around 11:40 a.m. when it breached both..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 05:28Published

Hannah Roemhild being investigated following incident near Mar-a-Lago [Video]Hannah Roemhild being investigated following incident near Mar-a-Lago

A PBSO spokesperson says Hanna Roemhild is being interviewed by law enforcement before they take her to the Palm Beach County Jail.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Officials say shots fired at intruder vehicle at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say officers fired shots at a vehicle that breached security Friday at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm...
Seattle Times

BREAKING: Reports of ‘Shots Fired’ Near Mar-a-Lago After ‘Driver Breaches Security’

An SUV breached security at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Friday, resulting in officers firing on the vehicle as it fled. Two suspects...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

katsworld500

kat 🌊 Well I'm sure whatever they were doing, it was in the best interest of the country. I'm sure they won't need any wi… https://t.co/re4GIQ1D6o 6 minutes ago

SatNiteParade

Gwenhwyfar / Guinevere 🕊 [she/her] Shots Fired After SUV Storms Past Mar-A-Lago Checkpoints; 2 People In Custody https://t.co/gjhgIdGxDs 10 minutes ago

BaronianConsult

Baronian Consulting Shots Fired After SUV Storms Past Mar-A-Lago Checkpoints; 2 People In Custody https://t.co/qACalFU8Uo 12 minutes ago

twitr_tv

Barry Allan McGhee Freeman https://t.co/kbhSnhKAOq - Donald, you better get the number to the truck...Ivanka, you don't need that kind of stress. #notsafe #maralago 21 minutes ago

EdwardZ70233904

Edward Z. BREAKING: Shots Fired After SUV Storms Past Mar-A-Lago Checkpoints https://t.co/9NNwdzBrxz 21 minutes ago

LatPoliticalAve

Latino Political Ave Shots Fired After SUV Storms Past Mar-A-Lago Checkpoints; 2 People In Custody - NPR https://t.co/DKFmOtrMlh via @GoogleNews 38 minutes ago

azpublicmedia

AZPM The president was not at his resort in Palm Beach, Fla., at the time of the incident. A black SUV breached two of M… https://t.co/RsgQgTBUS4 1 hour ago

WFAE

WFAE Shots fired after SUV storms past Mar-A-Lago checkpoints; 2 people in custody https://t.co/wXZbmrgLWb https://t.co/EhrAnr0FY9 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.