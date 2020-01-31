Global  

Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes gets support 1,000 miles away from Miami

FOXNews.com Friday, 31 January 2020
Residents in a tiny East Texas city are gearing up for Super Bowl 54. Whitehouse, which is near Tyler, Texas is the place where Kansas City Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes grew up.
News video: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV 01:14

 Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20. This is the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win since 1970, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23 to 7. It is also the first Super Bowl victory for...

New concerns emerge about metro company's tax break [Video]New concerns emerge about metro company's tax break

New concerns have emerged about numbers used to determine a potential 10-year property tax break for an Overland Park company. But a vote to rescind that tax break was defeated Monday night after..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:57Published

City prepares for Chiefs Kingdom champions parade [Video]City prepares for Chiefs Kingdom champions parade

Planning ahead for the Chiefs victory parade will be key on Wednesday just as it was in 2015 for Kansas City's last citywide victory parade in honor of the Royals' first World Series championship in 30..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:11Published


Mahomes ready for long career with Chiefs

Basking in the glow of a Super Bowl title, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he wants the opportunity to win many more championships while wearing a...
Reuters

Cam’ron Gives Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Bedroom Advice After Winning Super Bowl LIV: “Stay Golden Pony Boy”

Cam’ron Gives Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Bedroom Advice After Winning Super Bowl LIV: “Stay Golden Pony Boy”New York rapper Cam’ron stays dropping knowledge to the masses. The hip-hop veteran and sports fanatic went online last night to offer up some bedroom advice...
SOHH Also reported by •Daily StarUSATODAY.com

