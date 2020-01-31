Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes gets support 1,000 miles away from Miami
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Residents in a tiny East Texas city are gearing up for Super Bowl 54. Whitehouse, which is near Tyler, Texas is the place where Kansas City Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes grew up.
Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20. This is the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win since 1970, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23 to 7. It is also the first Super Bowl victory for...
Planning ahead for the Chiefs victory parade will be key on Wednesday just as it was in 2015 for Kansas City's last citywide victory parade in honor of the Royals' first World Series championship in 30..
New York rapper Cam’ron stays dropping knowledge to the masses. The hip-hop veteran and sports fanatic went online last night to offer up some bedroom advice... SOHH Also reported by •Daily Star •USATODAY.com