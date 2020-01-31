Global  

Gary Parrish On San Diego State’s 22-0 Start: ‘Computer Numbers Suggest They Are Legitimate National Title Contender’

Friday, 31 January 2020
CBS Sports college basketball insider Gary Parrish discusses the San Diego St. Aztecs, the "most surprising story" in college basketball this season.
News video: Kobe Bryant death has big impact on Aztecs

Kobe Bryant death has big impact on Aztecs 02:21

 The death of Kobe Bryant is having a big impact on the San Diego State Aztecs.

Recent related news from verified sources

Prescott TE Aaron Greene commits to San Diego State after home visit

It didn't take Aaron Greene to say yes after San Diego State offered a football scholarship  
azcentral.com Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times

No. 4 San Diego St remains unbeaten with 71-67 win over UNLV

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Malachi Flynn scored 21 points and No. 4 San Diego State staved off UNLV’s second-half rally to win 71-67 on Sunday, remaining the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersFOX Sports

