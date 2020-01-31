Global  

FCC proposes $13M fine for neo-Nazi behind racist robocalls made after Mollie Tibbetts' death

FOXNews.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Scott Rhodes has been accused of making thousands of racist robocalls across the country, exploiting local tragedy to advance his bigoted views.
Man accused of making thousands of racist robocalls faces $13 million fine

Man accused of making thousands of racist robocalls faces $13 million finePhoto by Chris Welch / The Verge The FCC has proposed an almost $13 million fine for a man it says was behind a series of racist and anti-semitic robocalling...
The Verge

$13M fine proposed for podcaster behind racist robocalls

BROOKLYN, Iowa (AP) — Regulators are proposing a nearly $13 million fine against a podcaster who they say illegally hid the origin of automated phone calls...
Seattle Times


