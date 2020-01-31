Global  

Senate to vote on Trump trial witnesses with end in sight

Denver Post Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump seems headed for acquittal in his impeachment trial after Sen. Lamar Alexander's decision to stick with fellow Republicans and oppose Democratic efforts to call more witnesses and keep the Senate trial going for weeks or even months.
News video: Uncertainty remains over Trump trial witnesses

Uncertainty remains over Trump trial witnesses 03:22

 Democratic prosecutors and Republican defenders at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Thursday barreled toward a confrontation over new witnesses, something that would deny Trump the swift conclusion of the matter that he seeks. Chris Dignam has more.

Will the Impeachment trial allow witnesses? p2 [Video]Will the Impeachment trial allow witnesses? p2

What's the latest on the impeachment trial? Vanderbilt History and Political Science Professor, Dr. Thomas Schwartz joins Rhori Johnston on OpenLine for the discussion.

Will the Impeachment trial allow witnesses? p1 [Video]Will the Impeachment trial allow witnesses? p1

What's the latest on the impeachment trial? Vanderbilt History and Political Science Professor, Dr. Thomas Schwartz joins Rhori Johnston on OpenLine for the discussion.

Another Republican senator opposes call for additional witnesses at Trump trial

Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she would vote “no” when the motion to call further witnesses is considered by the Senate later on February 1.
Hindu Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.comReuters IndiaNews24

Trump Trial Poised to Reach Predictable End in Senate: He Did It, So What?

Mediaite

KrisKurth

Kris Kurth RT @CNNPolitics: The vote in President Trump's impeachment trial could be punted to after Tuesday's State of the Union address https://t.co… 4 seconds ago

GoVanHeteren

Godelieve VanHeteren RT @HuffPost: The bombshell report came as the Senate prepared to vote on whether to allow witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial. https://… 5 seconds ago

Rodalffo

Tony Little's Ghost RT @RepSwalwell: They were all in the loop. Including Trump’s lawyer in the senate trial. Do the GOP senators really want to vote to say “n… 7 seconds ago

Jodi04527454

Jodi West RT @joanegreve: Lisa Murkowski is a "no" on witnesses for the impeachment trial. The proposal is expected to fail by a vote of 51-49, givin… 14 seconds ago

MarkTGeiger1

Mark T Geiger RT @OurAmericanLife: ***Live Updates*** Trump Impeachment Trial: Senate to Vote on Witnesses https://t.co/qvho9mVaFq via @BreitbartNews No… 15 seconds ago

filby

Filbert I know I shouldn't be surprised but still can't believe how much of a spineless coward @marcorubio has become. Easy… https://t.co/Lwei0QP5r6 15 seconds ago

MarkAdam440GTX

Mark Adam 🌟🌟🌟 RT @marklevinshow: Congratulations Lisa Murkowski. Your vote against witnesses is a vote for the Constitution. https://t.co/qrbGp2AnQu 15 seconds ago

TheLadyArcher77

@theLadyArcher77 🏹 RT @kylegriffin1: Schumer and McConnell have told their members that the two leaders have agreed to a proposal that would culminate in a fi… 17 seconds ago

