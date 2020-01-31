Global  

DeAndre Arnold invited to the Oscars by "Hair Love" team

CBS News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
After Texas student DeAndre Arnold a was told by his high school that he won't be allowed to walk at graduation unless he cuts his dreadlocks, he received a wave of support from Ellen DeGeneres, Alicia Keys and others. Last night, “CBS This Morning” surprised him with another big opportunity from some famous faces. “Hair Love" producers Matthew A. Cherry and Dwyane Wade invited Arnold his mom to the Oscars next week.
Teen suspended for dreadlocks invited to Oscars by "Hair Love" team

Matthew A. Cherry said he wants to bring a spotlight to DeAndre Arnold's story and the CROWN Act.
CBS News

