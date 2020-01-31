Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Fan Offers Condolences To Shaq For Deaths Of His Sister And Kobe Bryant, Shaq Buys Him A Laptop

Fan Offers Condolences To Shaq For Deaths Of His Sister And Kobe Bryant, Shaq Buys Him A Laptop

Daily Caller Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
"Get the nicest one in here and I'll pay for it.” 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Shaquille O'Neal buys fan laptop who gave his condolences over Kobe Bryant's death

O'Neal's former Lakers teammate died on Sunday along with eight others
Independent


Tweets about this

Buford330Leon

Leon RT @Chris_1791: Fan Offers Condolences To Shaq For Deaths Of His Sister And Kobe Bryant, Shaq Buys Him A Laptop https://t.co/aQSr3m4ItO #DC… 11 minutes ago

JDMarvin

John D Marvin FYI: Fan Offers Condolences To Shaq For Deaths Of His Sister And Kobe Bryant, Shaq Buys Him A Laptop https://t.co/z3wyYS6vI1 29 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Fan Offers Condolences To Shaq For Deaths Of His Sister And Kobe Bryant, Shaq Buys Him A Laptop… https://t.co/zuNn1ezbbH 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.