"Get the nicest one in here and I'll pay for it.”

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Shaquille O'Neal buys fan laptop who gave his condolences over Kobe Bryant's death O'Neal's former Lakers teammate died on Sunday along with eight others

Independent 2 hours ago





Tweets about this Leon RT @Chris_1791: Fan Offers Condolences To Shaq For Deaths Of His Sister And Kobe Bryant, Shaq Buys Him A Laptop https://t.co/aQSr3m4ItO #DC… 11 minutes ago John D Marvin FYI: Fan Offers Condolences To Shaq For Deaths Of His Sister And Kobe Bryant, Shaq Buys Him A Laptop https://t.co/z3wyYS6vI1 29 minutes ago Chris 🇺🇸 Fan Offers Condolences To Shaq For Deaths Of His Sister And Kobe Bryant, Shaq Buys Him A Laptop… https://t.co/zuNn1ezbbH 47 minutes ago