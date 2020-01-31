Global  

Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Testicles, Rape Accuser Testifies

Daily Caller Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
'When I first saw him naked, I was filled with compassion, absolute compassion'
News video: Weinstein Accuser Expected To Testify About Rape

Weinstein Accuser Expected To Testify About Rape 00:32

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - A onetime aspiring actress who prosecutors say maintained a relationship with Harvey Weinstein after he raped her because she felt “trapped” is expected to testify against the former Hollywood producer at his Manhattan criminal trial on Friday. Film producer Harvey Weinstein...

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Alleged Rape Victim Testifies [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Alleged Rape Victim Testifies

The woman Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping in a Manhattan hotel room back in 2013 testified Friday at the trial; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published

Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her [Video]Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her

A one-time aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer. Yahaira..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published


Harvey Weinstein Accuser Provides Graphic Description of What She Called His ''Deformed'' Genitalia

One of Harvey Weinstein's many rape accusers is claiming he has no testicles. According to multiple reports, Jessica Mann claimed she witnessed his "deformed and...
Harvey Weinstein's threesome request left accuser 'shocked, upset and angry', trial told

Lincoln Davies, who was dating Dawn Dunning at the time in 2004, was called as a prosecution witness on Thursday at Weinstein's New York City rape trial
OG_Alexx

Alexx RT @Complex: During testimony today, Harvey Weinstein accuser, Jessica Mann, tells jury she thought Weinstein was "intersex" because "he do… 28 seconds ago

OgolinKendra

Kendra Ogolin Weinstein Accuser Says He Has No Testicles **“He does not have testicles, and it appears that he has a vagina,” sh… https://t.co/XFbFPNVLnK 2 minutes ago

wadupdg4_d

wadupd RT @KRoadhog: Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Testicles, Rape Accuser Testifies https://t.co/wvNgqlvVIK via @dailycaller 2 minutes ago

pepsee45

💧🇦🇺pepsee🇦🇺💧 RT @ChristinePolon1: Weinstein accuser in court: "He does not have testicles and appears to have a vagina." OMG! Says he's dirty and smells… 2 minutes ago

MediciSusan

Susan Medici RT @NoahShachtman: Weinstein accuser: "He does not have testicles and it appears that he has a vagina.” https://t.co/bLQ2YZsAEV 7 minutes ago

FresherPortal

Fresher Jobs Portal Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Male Genitalia, Rape Accuser Claims https://t.co/3xFRDSs2Ub https://t.co/zreelmyMfQ 7 minutes ago

