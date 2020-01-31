Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Testicles, Rape Accuser Testifies

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A onetime aspiring actress who prosecutors say maintained a relationship with Harvey Weinstein after he raped her because she felt “trapped” is expected to testify against the former Hollywood producer at his Manhattan criminal trial on Friday. Film producer Harvey Weinstein...
