Washington State Senate votes death penalty repeal: Will House follow?

SeattlePI.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The Washington State Senate votes to abolish the death penalty, in a state which hasn't seen an execution since 2010. Will the House of Representatives finally go along.
News video: Both Sides Argue Potential Death Penalty Repeal At State Capitol

Both Sides Argue Potential Death Penalty Repeal At State Capitol 02:59

 The death penalty may soon be off of the table for criminals sentenced in Colorado.

Colorado Bill To Repeal Death Penalty Moves Forward In Colorado Legislature [Video]Colorado Bill To Repeal Death Penalty Moves Forward In Colorado Legislature

A bill to abolish the death penalty in Colorado has passed the initial vote, a voice vote, in the Senate.

Bill To Repeal Death Penalty Passes Initial Vote In Senate [Video]Bill To Repeal Death Penalty Passes Initial Vote In Senate

Some state lawmakers support keeping the death penalty in Colorado.

Recent related news from verified sources

Emotional debate on Colorado death penalty repeal culminates in historic vote

A divided Colorado Senate on Thursday took the most significant step yet toward ensuring Colorado will become the 22nd state to repeal the death penalty.
Opposition to death penalty growing among Republicans, activists say

Washington D.C., Jan 21, 2020 / 06:00 pm (CNA).- The number of Republican state lawmakers opposed to capital punishment is growing, a conservative group claims,...
Tweets about this

RobertL62790462

Robert Love RT @simsron: Washington State Senate votes death penalty repeal: Will House follow? https://t.co/O3QidboGuf via @SeattlePI 4 minutes ago

simsron

Ron Sims Washington State Senate votes death penalty repeal: Will House follow? https://t.co/O3QidboGuf via @SeattlePI 43 minutes ago

northwestbox

Northwest in a Box Washington State Senate votes death penalty repeal: Will House follow? https://t.co/KTcsE8R9r5 https://t.co/OuUX9J2K1I 1 hour ago

Brianna01

Brianna01 RT @joelconnelly: Washington State Senate votes death penalty repeal: Will House follow? https://t.co/Lzc0AXxQTs via @seattlepi 1 hour ago

joelconnelly

joel r. connelly Washington State Senate votes death penalty repeal: Will House follow? https://t.co/Lzc0AXxQTs via @seattlepi 1 hour ago

JockBuster

David Schultz RT @seattlepi: State Senate votes death penalty repeal: Will House follow? https://t.co/b4izADHkut 1 hour ago

seattlepi

SeattlePI State Senate votes death penalty repeal: Will House follow? https://t.co/b4izADHkut 1 hour ago

nwprogressive

Northwest Progressive Institute New on NPI's Cascadia Advocate: Washington State Senate votes to abolish the death penalty for the third year in a… https://t.co/y1tAeaDsg4 4 hours ago

