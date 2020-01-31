Global  

U.S. Navy & Marine Corps Teaming Up For History-Making Super Bowl 54 Flyover

cbs4.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
On Sunday, millions of eyes will be on the South Florida skies as the United States Navy and Marine Corps fly over Hard Rock Stadium before the Big Game.
News video: U.S. Navy & Marine Corps Ready For Super Bowl 54 Flyover

U.S. Navy & Marine Corps Ready For Super Bowl 54 Flyover 01:37

 CBS4's Frances Wang reports on the hard work going into the Hard Rock Stadium flyover.

