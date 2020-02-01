Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Joe Biden > Biden slams Trump for cutting health programs before coronavirus outbreak

Biden slams Trump for cutting health programs before coronavirus outbreak

Reuters Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Friday criticized President Donald Trump for reducing U.S. oversight of global health issues before the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus declared a global health emergency

Coronavirus declared a global health emergency 01:10

 Coronavirus Has Been Declared a Global Health Emergency. The World Health Organization (WHO) made the declaration during a press conference on Thursday. "We have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen that has escalated into an unprecedented outbreak.". "We must act together now to...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China Virus: Wuhan residents must pass health checks before entering their own homes [Video]China Virus: Wuhan residents must pass health checks before entering their own homes

Some residents of the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, are now having to pass health checks to enter their own homes. A US national living in the city said..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:53Published

Biden Attacks Trump Over Proposed Budget Cuts To Health Agencies [Video]Biden Attacks Trump Over Proposed Budget Cuts To Health Agencies

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump over global health issues. He reminded people that Trump reduced U.S. oversight of such issues before the coronavirus..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Declares Public Health Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

U.S. Declares Public Health Emergency Over Coronavirus OutbreakWatch Video"Following the World Health Organization's decision to declare the 2019 novel coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern, I have...
Newsy

Jake Tapper Slams Trump Defense: Making False Claims About Biden, Throwing Out ‘Red Meat’ for Trump’s Base and ‘Favorite Channel’

CNN's *Jake Tapper* slammed the Trump defense team's arguments today defending POTUS on Ukraine — including ripping *Hunter Biden* over his work at Burisma...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

iamzaki

Zack Qayoumi 📻🌌 Biden slams Trump for cutting health programs before coronavirus... https://t.co/2VH6dRsX0m via @Reuters https://t.co/yP1PJhWPvQ 19 minutes ago

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat Biden slams Trump for cutting health programs before coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/mVtlC1A7yz 45 minutes ago

RTGBreaking

RTGNews Biden slams Trump for cutting health programs before coronavirus outbreak #US | #RTGNews 1 hour ago

mishkajr

Benzema Madara 🚽💩 RT @RobinsRadar: Biden slams Trump for cutting health programs before coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/ACkxcTg2QT https://t.co/36XJr2lPsR 1 hour ago

RobinsRadar

Robin's Radar ✭ Biden slams Trump for cutting health programs before coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/ACkxcTg2QT https://t.co/36XJr2lPsR 2 hours ago

jenniferlaing

jennifer laing Biden slams Trump for cutting health programs before coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/qDNdRArQ97 2 hours ago

HamariJaan

BlackBeatle @realDonaldTrump @CDCgov Biden slams Trump for cutting health programs before coronavirus... https://t.co/n9bsW4x79K 3 hours ago

senandungkertas

NaufalAkbar RT @jakpost: Biden slams Trump for cutting health programs before coronavirus outbreak #jakpost https://t.co/NIPvyZfJUS 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.