Republicans Block Impeachment Witnesses, Clearing Path for Trump Acquittal

NYTimes.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The narrow vote came after Republican senators said they did not need to hear more evidence, and pressed toward acquitting President Trump next week.
Credit: CBS 3 Philly
News video: Trump Impeachment Trial: Republicans Say They Have Votes To Block Witnesses

Trump Impeachment Trial: Republicans Say They Have Votes To Block Witnesses 02:34

 Natasha Brown reports.

Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial [Video]Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

By a vote of 51-49, the Republican-controlled Senate stopped Democrats' drive to hear testimony from witnesses and collect new evidence in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Chris Dignam has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:38

Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes 51-49 Against New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Republican Senators have voted against calling for witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:17


Recent related news from verified sources

Key Senate Republican comes out against impeachment witnesses, paving way for Trump acquittal


FOXNews.com

Republicans Move to Block Impeachment Witnesses, Driving Toward Acquittal

Efforts to bring wavering Republicans into line appeared to be working as President Trump’s lawyers argued that anything a president did to win re-election was...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

DELVAGASCON

JOSEFINA G RT @elcitizen: Republicans Block Impeachment Witnesses, Clearing Path for Trump Acquittal - The New York Times https://t.co/g0aXxZCgZG 1 minute ago

KHoar

Kim Hoar RT @HuffPost: JUST IN: The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will be the first such trial in U.S. history to feature no witness t… 2 minutes ago

critic2Ignorant

OrangeHemorrhoidCritic RT @LiamWBZ: BREAKING: Republicans vote to block witnesses in the Trump impeachment trial. Two Republican senators, Mitt Romney and Susan C… 3 minutes ago

JimPolk

Jim Polk 🇺🇸 Stomp Them Out: Senate Republicans Block Democratic Push For New Trump Impeachment Witnesses https://t.co/9xXzDJLvON 7 minutes ago

cabrobst

Charles Brobst ✪ Carl Bernstein lamented “the violence done to the Constitution” by GOP Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell afte… https://t.co/ofVQ2z9u1E 8 minutes ago

orangeorchards

BARBARA GOP blocks witnesses, clearing path for Trump acquittal https://t.co/Myh2fEyM8M 8 minutes ago

JusDucky27

Lori Dukro Carl Bernstein lamented “the violence done to the Constitution” by GOP Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell afte… https://t.co/wd5CoMatGk 8 minutes ago

cookielandings

cookie RT @Yamiche: BREAKING: History made. No witnesses will be called to testify in the Senate impeachment trial over whether to remove Pres Tr… 10 minutes ago

