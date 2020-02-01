Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez talk Walker's legacy, new 'Fast' movie

Check out the official trailer for Fast & Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B and Michael Rooker!
Release Date: May 22, 2020
Fast & Furious 9...
F9 is coming! The ninth chapter in the Fast Saga is hitting theaters on May 22, and the highly anticipated trailer drops on Friday (January 31). PHOTOS: Check... Just Jared Also reported by •Billboard.com •AceShowbiz