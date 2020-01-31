Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Walter Payton Man Of The Year Candidates Visit Boys & Girls Club

Walter Payton Man Of The Year Candidates Visit Boys & Girls Club

cbs4.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
With Super Bowl 54 approaching, all 32 candidates for the Walter Payton  'Man of the Year' award were in Miami at the Boys & Girls Club for a good cause.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: NFL's Walter Payton Man Of The Year Candidates Visit Miami Boys & Girls Club

NFL's Walter Payton Man Of The Year Candidates Visit Miami Boys & Girls Club 02:43

 CBS4's Mike Cugno shares the good work these young men did for the community Friday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Teen Boys Turns Self Into Chester Police For Murder Of 79-Year-Old Man [Video]Teen Boys Turns Self Into Chester Police For Murder Of 79-Year-Old Man

A teenage boy is in custody in the shooting death of a 79-year-old man in Chester.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:38Published

Read to Lead book giveaway [Video]Read to Lead book giveaway

Denver7 morning show team and other volunteers help hand out 500 books to kids at the Boys & Girls Club as part of the station's Read to Lead initiative.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of the Year, Jackson is Most Valuable Player

Jacksonville Jaguars' Calais Campbell took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year prize on Saturday, while the National Football League's Most Valuable Player...
Reuters

Calais Campbell chosen NFL Man of the Year

Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Calais Campbell has won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
Denver Post


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.