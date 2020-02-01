Global  

Alleged al-Qaida leader arrested in Phoenix, accused of killing two Iraqi police officers

Saturday, 1 February 2020
Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri is accused of killing two Iraqi police officers in Iraq. Iraq is trying to have him extradited back to his country.
 
Recent related news from verified sources

Alleged leader of Iraqi al Qaeda group arrested in Arizona

A man accused of killing two police officers while acting as the leader of an al Qaeda group in the Iraqi city of Fallujah was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona,...
Reuters

Hawaii banks team to take donations for slain Honolulu police officers

Eight members of the Hawaii Bankers Association have partnered with the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers to accept donations for the two Honolulu...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

elapoides

Ben Golan RT @Celtic_Crab: Alleged al-Qaida leader arrested in Phoenix https://t.co/4ZkQHDZqYQ 23 minutes ago

smerrittory

smerrittory RT @rantinglydotcom: Alleged al-Qaida leader arrested in Phoenix, accused of killing two Iraqi police officers https://t.co/J7WXLJl0cw 32 minutes ago

Celtic_Crab

Celtic Crab Alleged al-Qaida leader arrested in Phoenix https://t.co/4ZkQHDZqYQ 39 minutes ago

greensideout

Steven D. Oldar RT @azcentral: #BREAKING An Iraqi man who is alleged to have been the leader of a group of Al-Qaida terrorists has been arrested in Phoenix… 1 hour ago

refinedmanxxx

Russ Britain (SCARRED MOON) CITIZEN Z UK RT @CAT1PRO: Alleged al-Qaida leader arrested in #Phoenix https://t.co/v1Td5S1LFp 1 hour ago

rantinglydotcom

Rantingly.com Alleged al-Qaida leader arrested in Phoenix, accused of killing two Iraqi police officers https://t.co/J7WXLJl0cw 2 hours ago

Latinos331

Latinas con Hillary Feds: Alleged leader of al-Qaida terrorist group arrested in Phoenix https://t.co/WaszF0L9tT https://t.co/U1fj3lCSD4 2 hours ago

popfinna

pop.finna Alleged al-Qaida leader arrested https://t.co/o8WWw4ctXF 2 hours ago

