Alleged al-Qaida leader arrested in Phoenix, accused of killing two Iraqi police officers

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published Milwaukee Police share reckless driving numbers after 2 officers are injured in a crash 02:00 Police say two police officers, a 22-year-old with one year experience and a 29-year-old with two years experience, were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. The suspect, who was fleeing from police at the time of the crash, also suffered injuries and was checked out at the hospital.