Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Suicide note found from Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged in wife's murder: 'Enough is enough'

Suicide note found from Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged in wife's murder: 'Enough is enough'

FOXNews.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man who had been charged in his wife's murder, declared his innocence in a handwritten suicide note and wrote that his co-defendants had nothing to with his wife's disappearance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Fotis Dulos Dies Two Days After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos Dies Two Days After Apparent Suicide Attempt 01:49

 Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with the murder of his missing estranged wife, is now dead; CBSN New York's Valerie Castro reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Not Going to Happen': Attorneys Reject Lawyer's Call for Fotis Dulos Murder Trial to Continue [Video]'Not Going to Happen': Attorneys Reject Lawyer's Call for Fotis Dulos Murder Trial to Continue

The defense team of Fotis Dulos, or what is now his estate, has proposed a radical strategy in an attempt to clear his name.

Credit: WTIC     Duration: 01:40Published

Photojournalist Shares Fotis Dulos` Life Story Written a Year Before Jennifer`s Disappearance [Video]Photojournalist Shares Fotis Dulos` Life Story Written a Year Before Jennifer`s Disappearance

A photojournalist shared a project of his, one that he has held on for quite some time all because it is based on Fotis Dulos` success.

Credit: WTIC     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged in wife Jennifer Dulos' murder, dead after suicide attempt, lawyer says

Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with murder in the disappearance of his wife Jennifer Dulos, has died, his attorney Norm Pattis said Thursday night. 
FOXNews.com

Murder suspect Fotis Dulos rushed to hospital after suicide attempt

Murder suspect Fotis Dulos is in critical condition this morning after being rushed to a nearby hospital after his attempted suicide. Dulos is charged with...
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle TimesNYTimes.comIndependent

Tweets about this

HindustanNews10

Hindustan News Rape convict in Tihar hangs self, no note found A 25-year-old rape convict lodged in Tihar Jail allegedly committed… https://t.co/hbqxqP3NEN 4 minutes ago

anaid72

Diana Lynn Suicide note found from Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged in wife's murder: 'Enough is enough' https://t.co/hDn0U2dIrk 32 minutes ago

KLDUDE

Proud Deplorable Cult 45 Boomer Rube RT @JoinPatriotify: Suicide note found from Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged in wife’s murder: ‘Enough is enough’ | Fox News https://t.… 37 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Suicide note found from Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged in wife’s murder: ‘Enough is enough’ | Fox News https://t.co/SVtyXYjZ52 41 minutes ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Suicide note found from Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged in wife’s murder: ‘Enough is enough’ https://t.co/tf2II8OkZZ 42 minutes ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews Suicide note found from Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged in wife’s murder: ‘Enough is enough’… https://t.co/wT0LNjtUSn 1 hour ago

Liz_Aiello

Liz Aiello RT @MolaReports: The note (and transcription) left behind by Fotis Dulos, found by CT police during his suicide attempt. #Dulos died from h… 1 hour ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Suicide note found from Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged in wife's murder: 'Enough is enough'… https://t.co/Co9XB8oCy5 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.