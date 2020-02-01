Coast Guard officer who had hit list sentenced to over 13 years

Among the targets on a list found on Hasson's computer were Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris.

Recent related news from verified sources Christopher Hasson: White supremacist Coast Guard officer jailed for 13 years Christopher Hasson, a former lieutenant, was arrested last year after stockpiling weapons.

BBC News



U.S. Coast Guard officer accused of plotting attacks gets 13 years in prison A U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant portrayed by prosecutors as a dangerous terrorist and by defense lawyers as a troubled addict was sentenced on Friday to 13 years...

Reuters





