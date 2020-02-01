Global  

Coast Guard officer who had hit list sentenced to over 13 years

CBS News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Among the targets on a list found on Hasson's computer were Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris.
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson Sentenced To More Than 13 Years In Prison

Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson Sentenced To More Than 13 Years In Prison 01:42

 A Coast Guard Lieutenant who pleaded guilty to firearms and drug charges after stockpiling weapons and creating a "hit list" made up of journalists, Democratic politicians and Supreme Court justices was sentenced Friday to 13 years and 4 months in prison.

Recent related news from verified sources

Christopher Hasson: White supremacist Coast Guard officer jailed for 13 years

Christopher Hasson, a former lieutenant, was arrested last year after stockpiling weapons.
BBC News

U.S. Coast Guard officer accused of plotting attacks gets 13 years in prison

A U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant portrayed by prosecutors as a dangerous terrorist and by defense lawyers as a troubled addict was sentenced on Friday to 13 years...
Reuters


