FDA Approves Peanut Allergy Treatment For Children

CBS 2 Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
It's not a cure, but doctors say it could be a game-changer.
FDA Approves First Treatment For Kids With Peanut Allergies

FDA Approves First Treatment For Kids With Peanut Allergies

 There's a bit of relief for families with children suffering from a peanut allergy.

Peanut allergy treatment for kids approved in the U.S. by the FDA

The first ever peanut allergy treatment for children has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
CTV News Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattlePI.comSeattle Times

FDA Approves Aimmune’s PALFORZIA™ as First Treatment for Peanut Allergy

FDA Approves Aimmune’s PALFORZIA™ as First Treatment for Peanut AllergyBRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing treatments for...
Business Wire Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesRTTNews

mayankg406

{Leo}The Dragon King FDA APPROVES FIRST TREATMENT FOR KIDS WITH PEANUT ALLERGY via /r/UpliftingNews https://t.co/QVr84q9iwF https://t.co/eP0MaLjXdn 5 minutes ago

AlaaBabonji

Alaa Babonji آلاء بابنجي FDA approves first drug for treatment of peanut allergy for children https://t.co/tlmIkSumqC 5 minutes ago

smveal

Sue Veal RT @Support4Mindi: Great news!! https://t.co/4lmQwheAeO @BostonChildrens 7 minutes ago

KyushokuJP

給食ひろば RT @AllergyKidsDoc: Amazing day for #foodallergy as 1st FDA approved treatment for peanut allergy has arrived!🙌 Oral immunotherapy has bee… 7 minutes ago

FrancCrist

Frankie Crisostomo FDA approves first peanut allergy treatment https://t.co/pDEUyLzR9p via @CBSNews 9 minutes ago

MaryCBurt99

Mary Carpenter Burt RT @thehill: FDA approves first-ever peanut allergy treatment https://t.co/1IDv7OMAWj https://t.co/bbhoN7tQ5H 11 minutes ago

riztalk

Joe Rizzo FDA approves first drug for treatment of peanut allergy for children https://t.co/Gm4DgDJQKf 19 minutes ago

theamymcdonald

Amy McDonald FDA approves first drug for treatment of peanut allergy for children https://t.co/MdXXQimxho 34 minutes ago

