Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > FDA Approves Peanut Allergy Treatment For Children

FDA Approves Peanut Allergy Treatment For Children

CBS 2 Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
It's not a cure, but doctors say it could be a game-changer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: FDA Approves First Treatment For Kids With Peanut Allergies

FDA Approves First Treatment For Kids With Peanut Allergies 00:23

 There's a bit of relief for families with children suffering from a peanut allergy.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Peanut allergy treatment for kids approved in the U.S. by the FDA

The first ever peanut allergy treatment for children has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
CTV News

FDA approves first peanut allergy treatment for children

The FDA has approved the first treatment to treat peanut allergies, which can be deadly. Kids swallow peanut powder, at first in tiny, then in increasingly...
CBS News


Tweets about this

AdamHammondNC5

Adam Hammond NC5 FDA approves first peanut allergy treatment https://t.co/q6LICbQWOz 3 minutes ago

RajAgra

Rajat N Agrawal, MD .@US_FDA has approved @aimmune Therapeutics' #Palforzia to mitigate #allergic reactions, including #anaphylaxis, th… https://t.co/bDp29hvTkh 5 minutes ago

_7M0DY_

mohammed RT @AlaaBabonji: FDA approves first drug for treatment of peanut allergy for children https://t.co/tlmIkSumqC 12 minutes ago

wane15

WANE 15 The first treatment for peanut allergies is about to hit the market, a big step toward better care for all kinds of… https://t.co/2S9R04VsVs 16 minutes ago

TheFdAllergyMom

The Food Allergy Mom RT @AllergyAsthmaHQ: Another step forward for peanut allergy immunotherapy ... Today the @US_FDA approved Palforzia [a peanut allergen pow… 20 minutes ago

DrSuggests

kunal bakshi RT @thehill: FDA approves first-ever peanut allergy treatment https://t.co/cdVXr5SMTg https://t.co/tMChXtB3lM 20 minutes ago

Joe_Serventi

Joe Serventi FDA approves first drug to treat peanut allergies in children - CNN https://t.co/1eLRfWR4cT 34 minutes ago

TheKBTweets

KB RT @Allergy_bio: FDA Approves Aimmunes PALFORZIA as First Treatment for Peanut Allergy: More than 1.6 Million Children and Teens in the U.S… 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.