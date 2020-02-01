Feds declare public-health emergency over coronavirus outbreak, airlines stop flights and Sea-Tac becomes a screening site
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () Moving to counter the spreading new coronavirus outbreak, the Trump administration said Friday that it would bar entry by most foreign nationals who had recently visited China and put some U.S. travelers under a quarantine as it declared a rare public-health emergency. The temporary restrictions followed announcements by American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United […]
“Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan,” the US state department said, raising the warning for China to the same level as... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters India
