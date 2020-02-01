Global  

Feds declare public-health emergency over coronavirus outbreak, airlines stop flights and Sea-Tac becomes a screening site

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Moving to counter the spreading new coronavirus outbreak, the Trump administration said Friday that it would bar entry by most foreign nationals who had recently visited China and put some U.S. travelers under a quarantine as it declared a rare public-health emergency. The temporary restrictions followed announcements by American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United […]
News video: Coronavirus travel concerns

Coronavirus travel concerns 02:07

 The World Health Organization declared a public health emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.

