DEBRA CLINTON RT @jilevin: Scoring Super Bowl tickets: These were the matchups that cost the most to attend https://t.co/lv1Ddr0e13 3 minutes ago Jeffrey Levin Scoring Super Bowl tickets: These were the matchups that cost the most to attend https://t.co/lv1Ddr0e13 14 minutes ago Coaches Hot Seat Was at this Super Bowl in Atlanta scoring tickets with girlfriend who got them from US Senator didn't go game so we… https://t.co/A5cSTZ07Po 19 hours ago Michael Finney Scoring Super Bowl tickets on the secondary market can be a bit like gambling on the stock market. Here are some st… https://t.co/suqaxANZF6 3 days ago Marysville Globe 1 One lucky Arlington man is headed to Super Bowl LIV in Miami this weekend for free after scoring a prize package ju… https://t.co/AZ2Bfx1mYw 3 days ago ABC7 News SUPER BOWL TICKETS: Amazingly, it's not too late to score Super Bowl tickets on the secondary market. Here are some… https://t.co/Vj2CzYogA9 4 days ago