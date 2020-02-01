Global  

Scoring Super Bowl tickets: These were the matchups that cost the most to attend

Saturday, 1 February 2020
Super Bowl tickets can cost thousands of dollars. We don't know the average Super Bowl LIV ticket price yet, but these were priciest big games so far.
 
News video: Real or fake? Police seize millions in counterfeit items ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Real or fake? Police seize millions in counterfeit items ahead of Super Bowl LIV 01:52

 A record-breaking $120 million worth of counterfeit NFL tickets and merchandise have been seized ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday.

Warning for NFL fans hoping to tailgate during Super Bowl in Miami [Video]Warning for NFL fans hoping to tailgate during Super Bowl in Miami

One woman in Lehigh Acres bought a tailgating ticket for Super Bowl 54 in Miami, only to find out its not allowed.

49ers Star George Kittle Gives Super Bowl Tickets To Family Of Fallen Soldier From Sacramento [Video]49ers Star George Kittle Gives Super Bowl Tickets To Family Of Fallen Soldier From Sacramento

The family of a fallen soldier from Sacramento is getting tickets to the Super Bowl thanks to 49ers star tight end George Kittle. Katie Johnston reports.

It's only going to get more costly to buy Super Bowl LIV tickets

If Super Bowl ticket prices follow recent trends, they probably already hit bottom, four days after the Conference Championship games. In 2012 and 2013, the...
