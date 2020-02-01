Global  

Suspense Novelist Mary Higgins Clark Dies At 92

NPR Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Mary Higgins Clark, the prolific author known as the "Queen of Suspense" has died at the age of 92.
Recent related news from verified sources

Author Mary Higgins Clark, known as ‘Queen of Suspense’, dies at age 92

Many of her books, including A Stranger Is Watching and Lucky Day, were adapted for movies and television
Hindu Also reported by •Seattle Times

