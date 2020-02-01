Is it the end of the road for Trump's impeachment trial?

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

It looks like the end of the road for the President's impeachment trial - a date is now set for the final vote. The chances of a conviction were drastically reduced yesterday when Republicans denied the Democrats' proposal to call new witnesses and introduce new evidence. Trump is expected to deliver the State of the Union a day befpre the Senate votes. Ben Tracy breaks it down from Florida where Trump is spending the weekend. 👓 View full article

