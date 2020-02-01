Is it the end of the road for Trump's impeachment trial?

Global  

CBS News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
It looks like the end of the road for the President's impeachment trial - a date is now set for the final vote. The chances of a conviction were drastically reduced yesterday when Republicans denied the Democrats' proposal to call new witnesses and introduce new evidence. Trump is expected to deliver the State of the Union a day befpre the Senate votes. Ben Tracy breaks it down from Florida where Trump is spending the weekend.
News video: Trump supporters brush off impeachment at rally

Trump supporters brush off impeachment at rally 01:10

 Supporters of President Trump shrugged off the impeachment trial and instead focused on the upcoming Iowa caucus and slamming his opponents at an Iowa campaign rally on Thursday (January 30).

The U.S. Senate voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, this decision clears the way for Trump getting..

Barring a dramatic development, President Donald Trump appears almost certain to be acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial. [nL1N29Z0JU] Here is a look at the...
President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial faces a climactic vote on Friday, when senators are due to decide whether to call witnesses and prolong the historic...
