Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Man in Arizona accused of being Al Qaeda leader by Iraq: feds

Man in Arizona accused of being Al Qaeda leader by Iraq: feds

FOXNews.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
A man the Iraq government says is an Al Qaeda leader has been arrested in Arizona, prosecutors said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Feds: Man living in Arizona was al-Qaeda leader

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities say they have arrested a Phoenix-area man suspected of killing two men while acting as a leader of al-Qaida in Iraq. The...
Seattle Times

Alleged leader of Iraqi al Qaeda group arrested in Arizona

Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, 42, is wanted in Iraq on charges of premeditated murder of the Iraqi police officers in 2006, according to a statement by the U.S....
Hindu Also reported by •WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

froggie2

Anita Man in Arizona accused of being Al Qaeda leader by Iraq: feds https://t.co/M6ugnErfq2 #FoxNews 9 minutes ago

Tikal217

Tikal.!.? RT @rising_serpent: Authorities arrest Iraqi man living in Arizona believed to be the leader of a group of al Qaeda fighters in Fallujah. h… 11 minutes ago

ToadonaWire

Toad Man Arrested in Arizona Accused of Being a Leader of Al-Qaeda in Iraq https://t.co/nPgCkUO01j #NewsandPolitics via @pjmedia_com 15 minutes ago

ohplanetnavaho

PlanetNavaho Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri is accused of killing two Iraqi police officers in Iraq in '06. Arrested in Arizona by th… https://t.co/J2AH4F8T2Y 20 minutes ago

ShakiraSecurity

ShakiraOnSecurity ➡️ Shmoocon RT @trapwire: Details on how he got into US, why he chose #Arizona and who his contacts were here will be interesting. #AlQaeda #Border #Se… 23 minutes ago

realGngrbrdgrl

Catherine RT @Supreme_Bashar: HUGE CHATTER TESTING PROBING SPIKES. WORLD MILITARIES RAMP UP COOPERATION. ARAB ROYALS SHELTERING IN PLACE🚨🚨 MECCA… 26 minutes ago

thejimjams

James Hirsen Man accused of being al Qaeda leader in Iraq arrested in Arizona | TheHill https://t.co/sFArLCmNDa 34 minutes ago

poolsidetoys

🌵Marge 🇺🇸🐾 RT @joepalojoe: Man in Arizona accused of being Al Qaeda leader by Iraq: feds https://t.co/PNkAtKXuAb 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.