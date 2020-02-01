Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Bernie Sanders > Fact-Checking Bernie Sanders Before the Iowa Caucuses

Fact-Checking Bernie Sanders Before the Iowa Caucuses

NYTimes.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The Vermont senator has made exaggerated claims or statements that lacked context about “Medicare for all,” his antiwar record and his history of bipartisanship.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: Democrats make final push before Iowa caucuses

Democrats make final push before Iowa caucuses 02:01

 Democratic presidential hopefuls are making a final push before the Iowa caucuses.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa [Video]Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa

Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published

Opinion: Why Canceling Student Loan Debt Isn't The Answer [Video]Opinion: Why Canceling Student Loan Debt Isn't The Answer

Both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren want to cancel $1.6 trillion in student-loan debt.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Moore Trashes DNC at Sanders Rally: They’ll Let Bloomberg in Debates ‘Because He’s Got a Billion F*cking Dollars!’

*Michael Moore* was on the campaign trail for *Bernie Sanders* in Iowa tonight and said that "the corporate Democrats, the one percent of the Democratic Party...
Mediaite

Al Sharpton Argues Primary Voters Will Go for Bernie Sanders if GOP Shuts Down Trump Impeachment

The Rev. Al Sharpton appeared during MSNBC’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s impeachment, which broke to discuss independent Sen. Bernie Sanders...
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.comBrisbane TimesThe AgeFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

Thor_2000

William Uchtman RT @Libertea2012: Fact-Checking Bernie Sanders Before the Iowa Caucuses https://t.co/ih7gCiZAo0 1 hour ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Fact-Checking Bernie Sanders Before the Iowa Caucuses https://t.co/ih7gCiZAo0 1 hour ago

garjunp

Azzubhai Fact-Checking Bernie Sanders Before the Iowa Caucuses by BY LINDA QIU https://t.co/SIikAxYmuf https://t.co/ERwktw5U2i 1 hour ago

berylall

Beryl Arman "Fact-Checking Bernie Sanders Before the Iowa Caucuses" by Linda Qiu via NYT https://t.co/Na4yQKwSJ7 1 hour ago

DavidGr52957428

FXNews24.co.uk Fact-Checking Bernie Sanders Before the Iowa Caucuses https://t.co/6J0cAuFsXP https://t.co/q6KraQOYu7 1 hour ago

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes Fact-Checking Bernie Sanders Before the Iowa Caucuses https://t.co/bvz0gpRHK6 1 hour ago

Newsenm

ENM News Before the first votes are cast in the Democratic presidential contest, The New York Times reviewed statements Sena… https://t.co/vIfBprGb0w 2 hours ago

QuorumCall

QuorumCall 🇺🇸 Fact-Checking Bernie Sanders Before the Iowa Caucuses https://t.co/LXL2AYHIqu https://t.co/iwGrWEc7c3 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.