Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Donald Trump > How Trump Reshaped the 2020 Democratic Primary

How Trump Reshaped the 2020 Democratic Primary

NYTimes.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
With the Iowa caucuses set to kick off the primary season on Monday night, a Democratic race that began as a contest of ideas and ideologies has given way to a fixation on electability.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PoliticKing - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Lieberman gives 'high marks' to Trump's Iran policy

Joe Lieberman gives 'high marks' to Trump's Iran policy 25:06

 Former Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman tells Larry why he gives "high marks" to Donald Trump's Iran policy. Plus, his take on the Senate impeachment trial and the 2020 Democratic primary race.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Acquittal 'meaningless' without witnesses: Schumer [Video]Acquittal 'meaningless' without witnesses: Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and former 2020 Democratic candidate Senator Kamala Harris on Friday said that if the Republicans don't consider witnesses and documents, then their acquittal..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Bernie Sanders Edges Joe Biden for Lead in National Poll Just Before Iowa Caucuses [Video]Bernie Sanders Edges Joe Biden for Lead in National Poll Just Before Iowa Caucuses

Bernie Sanders edges past Joe Biden in a new national poll ahead of the first big challenges of the 2020 primary. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the breakdown.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

In defending Sanders, Trump is stoking Democratic divisions

In defending Sanders, Trump is stoking Democratic divisionsWASHINGTON (AP) — As tensions between Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren rose earlier this month, Sanders found himself...
WorldNews Also reported by •PoliticoSeattle Times

NBC Poll Shows Democratic Primary Voters Watch CNN Over MSNBC and Fox News — By a Landslide

NBC Poll Shows Democratic Primary Voters Watch CNN Over MSNBC and Fox News — By a LandslideThe headline emerging from a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal national Democratic primary poll has Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders...
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes How Trump Reshaped the 2020 Democratic Primary https://t.co/roA6lA3LR4 38 seconds ago

garjunp

Azzubhai How Trump Reshaped the 2020 Democratic Primary by BY JONATHAN MARTIN AND ALEXANDER BURNS https://t.co/nEghdUz4Uq https://t.co/wibutiPEBc 2 minutes ago

deonnain

Deonna Fehn "How Trump Reshaped the 2020 Democratic Primary" by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns via NYT https://t.co/2qv85EoOHX 15 minutes ago

forestecw

Forest Echter "How Trump Reshaped the 2020 Democratic Primary" by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns via NYT https://t.co/jaaVyTpKnL 28 minutes ago

QuorumCall

QuorumCall 🇺🇸 How Trump Reshaped the 2020 Democratic Primary https://t.co/PsFJmcN6gu https://t.co/4AnWh9VY2q 30 minutes ago

bluepolitics_

Island Girl How Trump Reshaped the 2020 Democratic Primary https://t.co/8hVHlgA5Ca https://t.co/32cKp3tHir 30 minutes ago

stat_butler

Stat Butler NY Times: How Trump Reshaped the 2020 Democratic Primary https://t.co/l2SfNi9UNS 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.