Mary RT @starryeyedprize: It's not the first time and won't be the last time you let your disappointment get to you. How did that "impeachment… 8 minutes ago Carolyn Sudduth RT @pameladubsky49: Rashida Tlaib addresses booing Hillary Clinton at Sanders event https://t.co/58NuH9Mlj9 13 minutes ago Pamela Dubsky #BoycottNRA Rashida Tlaib addresses booing Hillary Clinton at Sanders event https://t.co/58NuH9Mlj9 40 minutes ago CherieAnne🌊🌊🌊🕊🕊 https://t.co/GbQtUZ4hIq I appreciate her statement but she needs to keep her disappointment to herself. We need unity, not division. 57 minutes ago