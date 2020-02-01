Super Bowl LIV scouting report: Who has the edge between Chiefs and 49ers?

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is arguably the NFL's most electrifying quarterback. A dislocated kneecap cost him two games, but he had 26 touchdown passes and five interceptions in the regular season and eight/zero in the postseason. Mahomes' mobility will help him get away from a 49ers pass rush that has nine sacks in two playoff games. Jimmy Garoppolo had to throw only 27 passes in playoff wins over Minnesota and Green Bay, but if coach Kyle Shanahan feels Garoppolo spinning it 30 times is the 49ers' best chance, he'll call for it. Garoppolo had 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in the regular season.


