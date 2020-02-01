Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Super Bowl LIV scouting report: Who has the edge between Chiefs and 49ers?

Super Bowl LIV scouting report: Who has the edge between Chiefs and 49ers?

Denver Post Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is arguably the NFL’s most electrifying quarterback. A dislocated kneecap cost him two games, but he had 26 touchdown passes and five interceptions in the regular season and eight/zero in the postseason. Mahomes’ mobility will help him get away from a 49ers pass rush that has nine sacks in two playoff games. Jimmy Garoppolo had to throw only 27 passes in playoff wins over Minnesota and Green Bay, but if coach Kyle Shanahan feels Garoppolo spinning it 30 times is the 49ers’ best chance, he’ll call for it. Garoppolo had 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in the regular season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Should Broncos fans root for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV?

Should Broncos fans root for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV? 02:53

 As the Super Bowl approaches, Broncos fans are left with a choice: root for the San Francisco 49ers or root for the Kansas City Chiefs. But who is Broncos Country choosing to back? Denver7 decided to look into multiple perspectives on answering that question in a 360 report.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch our Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade 3-hour special [Video]Watch our Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade 3-hour special

The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade was an epic celebration in honor of the Chiefs' first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. Relive history from your Home of the Chiefs.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 43:14Published

Meet baby Patrick: KC couple celebrates Chiefs' Super Bowl win by naming newborn after Chiefs' QB [Video]Meet baby Patrick: KC couple celebrates Chiefs' Super Bowl win by naming newborn after Chiefs' QB

Heather and Kyle Steppe always joked they would have a Super Bowl baby. The Overland Park couple even laughed about naming their son Patrick, if the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. On Super Bowl Sunday, the..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:59Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.