Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Super Bowl > Sunday's date is a rare palindrome that hasn't happened in over 900 years

Sunday's date is a rare palindrome that hasn't happened in over 900 years

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, reads the same backward and forward. It also happens to be the day of the Super Bowl and Groundhog Day.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Super Bowl Sunday's date is a rare, once-in-a century palindrome

The previous eight-digit palindrome like this was 11/11/1111, 909 years ago. We'll only have to wait another 101 years for 12/12/2121. The next one is in 3030.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.