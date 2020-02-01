Global  

Lady Gaga Fans Hope Her Super Saturday Night Show Isn’t Cancelled Like Harry Styles

cbs4.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
One day after stormy weather led the Miami Fire Department to cancel a Harry Styles concert at the last minute, music fans lined back up outside the same venue, to be the first in line to see Lady Gaga.
