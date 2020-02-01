Global  

Edgerrin James To Be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall Of Fame

cbs4.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Troy Polamlau, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater and Isaac Bruce are all headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas is not.
News video: Don’t worry Browns fans, Art Modell was not selected for the Hall of Fame

Don’t worry Browns fans, Art Modell was not selected for the Hall of Fame 01:33

 Browns fans, rejoice! Former owner Art Modell will have to wait another year to be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he was passed for selection into the Class of 2020 Centennial Slate.

Buccaneers super fan 'Big Nasty' to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame [Video]Buccaneers super fan 'Big Nasty' to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Buccaneers super fan Keith "Big Nasty" Kunzig got the good news Friday afternoon in Miami.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:23Published

NFL Hall of Fame Defensive End Chris Doleman Dead at 58 [Video]NFL Hall of Fame Defensive End Chris Doleman Dead at 58

NFL Hall of Fame Defensive End Chris Doleman Dead at 58 The hall's president and CEO, David Baker, says the 15-year veteran died after a long battle with cancer. David Baker, via statement The Vikings..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published


Pro Football Hall of Fame 2020 election: Troy Polamalu, Isaac Bruce, Edgerrin James among players to get in

The NFL's modern-era inductees for 2020 were announced on Saturday, completing the largest class in history
CBS Sports Also reported by •ESPNUSATODAY.comSeattle Times

Former Seahawks guard Steve Hutchinson elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame in five-member class

After falling short for two years, Steve Hutchinson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Seattle Times


wbmatt_

Manny diaz inna portal widdit ひ RT @CBSMiami: Troy Polamlau, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater and Isaac Bruce are all headed to the @ProFootballHOF -- Unfor… 4 minutes ago

Dwilly_inn

🏌🏾‍♂️ RT @brgridiron: Edgerrin James with the perfect caption for being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame 🏅 (via edgerrinjames/IG) htt… 5 minutes ago

Prose_Edda

Camden MacLaren RT @Liz_Mathews: Edgerrin James, Steve Hutchinson inducted into Pro Football HOF | Seahawks Wire via @theseahawkswire @andypattonSEA #Seaha… 9 minutes ago

BROCK1953

Bill Brock RT @KBowen1070: Edgerrin James announces on Instagram that he’s been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. My thoughts: About. Damn… 9 minutes ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Former @MiamiDolphins LB Zach Thomas on not making it to the @ProFootballHOF 2020. “I’ve said I was humbled & honor… https://t.co/i1mDxjiFUq 10 minutes ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Troy Polamlau, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater and Isaac Bruce are all headed to the… https://t.co/l8lTX0wlVU 12 minutes ago

Liz_Mathews

Liz Mathews Edgerrin James, Steve Hutchinson inducted into Pro Football HOF | Seahawks Wire via @theseahawkswire @andypattonSEA… https://t.co/3ZLlU3maNk 19 minutes ago

Gnushound

Sharon Sloan RT @TheSeahawksWire: Edgerrin James, Steve Hutchinson inducted into Pro Football HOF https://t.co/oVif1zOq9B 21 minutes ago

