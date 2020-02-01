Global  

Edgerrin James To Be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall Of Fame

cbs4.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Troy Polamlau, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater and Isaac Bruce are all headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas is not.
News video: Buccaneers super fan 'Big Nasty' to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Buccaneers super fan 'Big Nasty' to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame 01:23

 Buccaneers super fan Keith "Big Nasty" Kunzig got the good news Friday afternoon in Miami.

