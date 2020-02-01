Global  

Coronavirus Update: New York City Reports First Possible Local Case

CBS 2 Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
According to health officials, testing to determine if the individual does in fact have coronavirus will take a minimum of 36-48 hours and depends on CDC testing capacity.
Update On NYCHA Lead Testing

Update On NYCHA Lead Testing 00:32

 New data is expected to be revealed today regarding elevated levels of lead in the blood of New York City children.

