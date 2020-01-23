Global  

Central Park Transforms Into Winter Wonderland In 43-Degree Weather For Annual Winter Jam Event

CBS 2 Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
An abnormally dry January made the 8-foot deep snow mound on the east side of Central Park an impressive feat.
News video: Annual Winter Jam Turns Central Park Into A Man-Made Snow-Scape

Annual Winter Jam Turns Central Park Into A Man-Made Snow-Scape 01:44

 Some lucky New Yorkers saw the city's most famous park transform into a winter wonderland Saturday; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

