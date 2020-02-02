Global  

Lamar Jackson wins MVP as Ravens take 3 awards; John Harbaugh top coach

Denver Post Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
MIAMI -- Lamar Jackson's stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Files For Trademark [Video]Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Files For Trademark

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has filed a trademark application for three phrases.

John Harbaugh Named Pro Football Writers Of America's Coach Of The Year [Video]John Harbaugh Named Pro Football Writers Of America's Coach Of The Year

The Pro Football Writers of America has named Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh its 2019 NFL Coach of the Year. Katie Johnston reports.

Jackson wins MVP as Ravens take 3 awards; Harbaugh top coach

MIAMI (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously. That’s...
NFL Honors: Ravens' John Harbaugh named Associated Press Coach of the Year for 2019 season

The NFL handed out its award for the best coach of the 2019 season on Saturday in Miami
